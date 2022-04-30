OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who pleaded no contest to shooting an Omaha officer during a 2018 traffic stop before being shot himself by other officers has been sentenced to the equivalent of life behind bars.

Television station WOWT reports that John Ezell Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 96 to 106 years for the Sept. 11, 2018, shooting that injured Officer Ken Fortune.

Ezell pleaded no contest in January to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer and two weapons counts.

Police say Ezell was a passenger in a car that fled police.

Once the car was stopped, Ezell opened the car door holding a gun and shot Fortune at point-blank range before being shot himself several times.

Both Fortune and Ezell recovered.