LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Lincoln man has been found not guilty of shooting and killing a man during a fight in September.

Lendell Harris had been charged with second-degree or manslaughter and a gun violation in the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones at an apartment where Jones lived.

Prosecutors said Harris and Jones fought after Jones came home and found Harris getting ready to smoke marijuana with a woman both men were dating.

Police said Jones was shot when he reached for Harris’ gun during the fight. Harris’ attorneys argued during the trial that Harris fired at Jones in self-defense.

The verdict was returned Wednesday.