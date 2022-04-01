LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A man who was found in a credit union inside a Tyson Foods plant has been sentenced to prison.

The United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Mike Akeen Obed, 22, of the Federated States of Micronesia was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Obed was sentenced for entering a federal credit union with the intent to commit a felony.

The release indicated that officers had been notified of an activated alarm at a Siouxland Federal Credit Union located inside a Tyson Foods plant in Dakota County.

When officers went into the credit union, they saw that a virtual teller machine had been damaged and a part of the ceiling in the vault room had been removed. They began removing more pieces of the ceiling when they heard a sound coming from inside the ceiling, according to the release.

They found Obed hiding in the ceiling as well as a red bag containing $218,000, which was specified as the same amount that was missing from the credit union’s safe, according to the release.

Obed was sentenced in Lincoln to 18 months in prison, no parole, and three years of supervised release after the prison term.