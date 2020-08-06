Man faces neglect charge for abandoning woman in motel

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a 28-year-old man faces charges of neglecting a vulnerable adult in his care after officers found a 76-year-old woman covered in feces and urine who had been abandoned at a motel.
Television station KETV reports that police were called to the Relax Inn in Omaha on July 3 when a motel manager noticed a guest had not checked out and went to check the room.
He found the woman on a couch covered in feces and urine. Trash and food were scattered around the room.
The woman was taken to a hospital, and medical staff said it appeared her adult diaper had not been changed for 48 hours.
