Man faces neglect charge for abandoning woman in motel

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a 28-year-old man faces charges of neglecting a vulnerable adult in his care after officers found a 76-year-old woman covered in feces and urine who had been abandoned at a motel.

Television station KETV reports that police were called to the Relax Inn in Omaha on July 3 when a motel manager noticed a guest had not checked out and went to check the room.

He found the woman on a couch covered in feces and urine. Trash and food were scattered around the room.

The woman was taken to a hospital, and medical staff said it appeared her adult diaper had not been changed for 48 hours.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss