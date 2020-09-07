Man dies trying to rescue girlfriend in Nebraska lake

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado man has died in a boating accident on a western Nebraska lake after trying to rescue his girlfriend.

Nebraska conservation officers told the Omaha World-Herald that 55-year-old Colorado Springs resident Kim Lampe had fallen off a pontoon boat Saturday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area.

Her 53-year-old boyfriend Kevin Kiesow jumped in to save her. But the fellow Colorado Springs resident then had to be rescued by others from the pontoon and another nearby boat.

Wind speeds were high at the time, making lake conditions rough.

Kiesow was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

