Man dies in rural south-central Nebraska house fire

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a house fire in rural south-central Nebraska’s Merrick County.

The Grand Island Independent reports that officials pronounced 80-year-old William Cedar dead at the scene of the Wednesday afternoon fire.

Officials say firefighters and medics were called around 3:15 p.m. to the home at the corner of Nebraska Highway 14 and L Road near Central City.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. One firefighter received medical treatment at the scene for an unspecified injury.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.