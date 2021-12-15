SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County authorities say a 19-year-old man was run over by a truck while he was wrestling another man in the road.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s office said in a news release that Gage Nech, of Gretna, died early Sunday in Springfield.

The sheriff’s office says Nech was driving a truck with two passengers when he stopped the truck and began wrestling in the road with one of the passengers.

At some point, the second passenger put the truck in gear and the right front tire ran over Nech.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol appeared to be involved and the investigation is continuing.