LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 35-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot by law enforcement officers in Nebraska’s capital, authorities said.

Chace Abney, who had a Nevada driver’s license but was living in New York, was shot Monday by officers with the Lincoln police and the Nebraska State Highway Patrol, said Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. His department is investigating the shooting.

No officers were injured, Wagner said.

The shooting occurred during an undercover operation conducted by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force at a motel in west Lincoln.

Abney was not a target of the drug investigation but he followed two officers in his car to a nearby parking lot. He did not obey commands to get out of his vehicle and then fired one shot at the officers, Wagner said.

The investigators returned fire, striking Abney more than once, the sheriff said.

Wagner said it was unclear why Abney followed police from the hotel, where he had been a guest.

Abney has ties to Lincoln and had been in the state for about a week for a family function, the sheriff said. The weapon he used was reported stolen in Norfolk.