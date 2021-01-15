Man critically injured in hunting accident near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old was critically injured in a hunting incident near Lincoln when a deer rifle unexpectedly fired.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner tells the Lincoln Journal Star that the incident happened Thursday evening near 176th Street and Havelock Avenue. Wagner says the man had been out hunting with a family friend.

As they left to return home, the friend’s deer rifle fired as he was putting it in the back of a pickup truck. The shot entered the truck’s cab and hit the 18-year-old in the leg.

Wagner says the teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.