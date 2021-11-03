Man cited in accident that killed motorcyclist in Nebraka

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 60-year-old Omaha man has been cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for an accident last month that killed a motorcyclist.

Police on Wednesday announced that the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash has been cited. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been formally charged.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Oct. 21. Police say the pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign and pulled out, striking the motorcycle and killing 34-year-old Pedro Flores. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News