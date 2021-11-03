Man cited in accident that killed motorcyclist in Nebraka

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 60-year-old Omaha man has been cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for an accident last month that killed a motorcyclist.

Police on Wednesday announced that the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash has been cited. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been formally charged.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Oct. 21. Police say the pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign and pulled out, striking the motorcycle and killing 34-year-old Pedro Flores. The driver of the pickup was not injured.