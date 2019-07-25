Nebraska man charged with injuring infant daughter by shaking her

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_20160917210802-159532

OAKDALE, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska man is accused of injuring his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her.

Antelope County District Court records say 21-year-old Christofer Carstens is charged with intentional child abuse that caused injury. Carstens’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The records say a doctor at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh (NEE’-lee) examined the infant after she was taken to the hospital on May 25. The doctor says the baby had suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken arm, and a skull fracture.

The records say, Carstens, of Oakdale, told an investigator later that he’d shaken his daughter in frustration because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story