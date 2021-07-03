Nebraska man charged in deadly rollover crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to a vehicular homicide for a rollover crash last fall that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

Travis Loseman, 30, entered the plea Wednesday in Lancaster County Court in a deal with prosecutors, who reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Loseman faces up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced in September. The Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators determined that Loseman was behind the wheel of the sport utility vehicle when he lost control on a Lincoln city street around 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and rolled several times.

A passenger, 28-year-old Justin Stotts, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another passenger suffered injuries, but has since recovered.