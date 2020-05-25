Man arrested in shooting death of another man in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Police in western Nebraska have arrested a man in the fatal shooting last week of another man in North Platte.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that 43-year-old Keith L. Allen was arrested at the scene of the Friday afternoon shooting that killed 25-year-old Brett Torres.

Allen faces charges of second-degree murder and a weapons count, police said.

Investigators say Torres was found with several gunshot wounds inside his parked vehicle and died at a hospital.

Police say Allen called 911 to report the shooting and said he had shot Torres in self-defense.