Man arrested in Nebraska in Colorado cold case slaying

DENVER (AP) — A man allegedly tied to the killing of a Colorado woman nearly 40 years ago through DNA evidence has been arrested in Nebraska.

Police in suburban Denver said Thursday that 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson was arrested on Feb. 10 in the killing of Sylvia Quayle in Cherry Hills Village in 1981.

According to court records, Anderson appeared in court in Dawson County and waived his right to fight extradition to Colorado.

His lawyer didn’t return a telephone call seeking comment. The Cherry Hills Village police chief says her thoughts are with Quayle’s family and she’s glad there’s a path to seek justice.