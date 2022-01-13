GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — An Indiana man was arrested and a kidnapping victim was rescued Wednesday night after an incident on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), troopers were alerted Wednesday night by Indiana law enforcement that a kidnapping suspect and victim could be traveling in Nebraska. They were told that there was a warrant for the arrest of the suspect, William Brittingham, 52, of Demotte, Indiana, and that he may possess several guns.

Troopers were able to find the suspect’s pickup going west on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, Neb. Around 8:20 p.m., the NSP SWAT tried to make contact with the vehicle, when Brittingham swerved through the median and started going east, the release said. Troopers used a vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the vehicle. The NSP SWAT then took Brittingham into custody and rescued the victim.

The female victim told authorities she had been handcuffed by Brittingham during the drive.

Troopers found numerous weapons in the pickup’s cab.

Brittingham was arrested and lodged in Hall County Jail, awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Homeland Security Investigators, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, and the Omaha Police Department assisted in this operation.