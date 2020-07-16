Man arrested for child sexual assault out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a Nebraska man on charges of sexual assault of a child out of Norfolk.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, a mother had reported to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline that her 3-year-old daughter told her a man had touched the child inappropriately. An investigation then began in late June by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Norfolk Police Division.

During an interview at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, the girl told staff about the incident and identified the suspect by first name, who the parents were able to identify as Christopher Thompson, 45, of Albion.

An officer interviewed Thompson at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and then arrested him.

Thompson was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

