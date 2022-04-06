GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit with a stolen box truck Wednesday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m. the NSP was notified that a box truck made an attempt to flee from a traffic stop in Kearney, according to a release from the NSP.

The release states that about five minutes later a state trooper found the truck on I-80 and attempted a stop. The box truck refused to stop and a pursuit started.

According to officials, the truck drove recklessly between lanes and left the roadway occasionally. The vehicle eventually entered the median and rolled onto the side and the driver was able to be taken into custody.

According to the release, during the pursuit troopers learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Grand Island the day before.

The pursuit lasted for roughly 20 minutes and reached speeds of about 70 miles per hour. The truck contained two pallets of tortillas.

The driver, Tanika Beacham, 24, of Lincoln was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island for medical clearance and has since been taken to Hall County Corrections for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of the stolen property, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County.