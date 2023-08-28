NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — One person was arrested on Friday after troopers found over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper stopped the driver of a Cadillac CTS after they were seen speeding on I-80 near mile marker 228.

The release states that the trooper could smell marijuana, resulting in a search of the vehicle.

Officials were allegedly able to find more than 100 packages of marijuana which weighed a total of 133 pounds.

The driver, identified as Jose Aparicio Mendoza, 28, of Mexico, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license.

Mendoza was lodged in Dawson County Jail.