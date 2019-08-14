Man already sentenced in Iowa also gets Nebraska prison time

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man already sentenced to prison for firing at Iowa officers during a chase has been given Nebraska prison time for his crimes in that state.

William Stanfill III was sentenced Tuesday at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion to 30 to 45 years. The Omaha World-Herald reported that he’d pleaded guilty in June to attempted assault of an officer, two counts of felony assault and two weapons crimes. Prosecutors dropped nine other charges in exchange for his pleas.

Stanfill fired at a man who’d chased him after he sped through the man’s Bellevue, Nebraska, neighborhood on April 24 last year, authorities said. Stanfill later shot and lightly wounded a man picking up mail near the man’s home just south of Bellevue.

Officers returned to the wounded man’s neighborhood the next day to look for a car believed to have been driven by Stanfill. They spotted it, but it got away after a pursuit. Police said the car returned to the area later that day and Stanfill fired two shots at officers. The car sped away again, eventually crossing Bellevue’s Missouri River bridge into Iowa and headed south.

Fremont County, Iowa, authorities said a new chase began when Stanfill fired gunshots at officers after passing a patrol car in Tabor. More shots were fired as the pursuit continued south on U.S. Highway 275. The chase ended when the car driven by Stanfill turned onto a gravel road and then a levee road before vaulting into the Nishnabotna River. Stanfill and a companion were soon arrested.

Stanfill’s companion, Jacqueline Streich, later pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a felony eluding and was given two years of probation. Prosecutors dropped three other charges in exchange for her plea.





