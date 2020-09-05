Man, 20, arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Omaha.

Officers responded to the motel around 9 p.m. Friday and found a 17-year-old dead in a room.

Police say the 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.

He has been booked him into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or details about what led up to the shooting.

