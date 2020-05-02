Majority of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska at nursing homes

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts points to a map of Nebraska counties and the directed health measures they are under, as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — About two-thirds of deaths from the coronavirus in Nebraska have involved residents of long-term care facilities.

Nebraska has reported 4,838 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 73 deaths.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that at least 48 of the deaths have involved nursing home residents.

The statistics, provided by Gov. Pete Ricketts during a news briefing on Friday, were evidence of the danger older people face from the virus, especially those dealing with other health conditions.

Nationally, more than 11,000 nursing home deaths have been linked to COVID-19.