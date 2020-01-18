Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns people of fake Deputy calls

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns people of someone who is claiming to be a Deputy.

Officials said they have received many phone calls from people that a man insisting to be a Deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller is telling people that they have warrants for their arrest and to turn themselves in, when there are no such warrants.

Authorities said the caller is using the name “Deputy Jason Cook” and that there is no Deputy that works at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with that name.

The sheriff’s office said it is a crime to impersonate an officer of the law and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have been contacted by this person, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 454-2110.