OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska woman was sentenced in federal court on Friday for drug trafficking.

Teriona Freemont, 25, of Macy, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday in federal court, in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, according to a release from United States Department of Justice.

The release stated that on March 8, 2020, after traveling through Nebraska, Freemont and co-conspirators Pablo Leyva and Chrystian Townsley drove in a truck in Arizona on their way to Mexico to engage in drug trafficking. They brought a Diamondback Arms, Inc., DB-15 rifle to assist in their drug trafficking. While in Arizona, officers pulled them over and seized the rifle.

Freemont was prohibited from possessing firearms because she was an unlawful user of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the release.

After the traffic stop, Freemont, Leyva, and Townsley continued traveling toward Mexico. During the next few days, they reached the Mexican border, entered Mexico to facilitate drug trafficking, left the truck in Mexico, and re-entered the United States on foot. After re-entering, another individual drove to Arizona, picked them up, and they began traveling back to Nebraska. On March 14, 2020, in Liberal, Kansas, while driving to Nebraska, an officer pulled them over and located five cellophane-wrapped packages collectively containing about four pounds of methamphetamine and 65 fentanyl pills in the vehicle. Freemont, Leyva, and Townsley were transporting the drugs to distribute them, according to the release.

Freemont was sentenced to 76 months (six years, four months) of imprisonment along with a 5-year term of supervised release upon her release.

Leyva and Townsley both previously pleaded guilty to a firearm and conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine charges and received sentences of 20 years and 15 years imprisonment respectively.