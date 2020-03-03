Macy couple accused of locking boy in basement plead guilty

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska husband and wife accused of locking a special-needs foster child in a basement storage room have pleaded guilty.

Krista and Charles Parker are scheduled to be sentenced May 26 in Omaha. Krista Parker pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse. Charles Parker pleaded guilty to two counts.

The 10-year-old boy was found Sept. 15, 2018, in the basement room of the Macy home by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services officers.

The Parkers told investigators they only occasionally locked the boy in the room, but officers found the room covered in human feces and urine. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.