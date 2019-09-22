Lottery officials: No one has yet claimed $1M Powerball win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lottery officials say no one has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for a ticket sold last month.

The Nebraska Lottery says the winner has until Feb. 17 to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was sold at a Casey’s store at Evans Plaza. It matched the first five numbers drawn the night of Aug. 21. The numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 22, 29, 32 and Powerball number of 21.

It’s one of two big winners in recent weeks still unclaimed. A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at JRC’s Express in Bellevue for the Aug. 10 drawing for matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. The numbers drawn that night were 35, 41, 44, 58, 59 and Powerball 3. That ticket expires Feb. 6.

