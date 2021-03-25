Local sheriff’s office receives Easter gifts from Norfolk church

Numerous treats and positive thoughts provided to the sheriff’s office. Photo Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received gift bags from a Norfolk church for Easter.

The Northern Heights Baptist Church provided the sheriff’s office with treats and thoughtful comments from their congregation.

Officials said they’re thankful for the positive thoughts and ask that everyone remember their local law enforcement, especially those who gave their lives performing their duties.

The sheriff’s office also asks the public to remember the police officer who died in the Boulder, Colorado shooting.