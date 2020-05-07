Local butcher shops working to stay stocked

OMAHA, Neb. (ABC News/KETV) – The fight to preserve the food supply goes beyond packing plants and producers. Local butcher shops are feeling the pain as well.

Stoysich Sausage said they have seen an increase in meat prices of about 80%. They say meatpacking plants are part of the issue, but irresponsible customers are also an issue.

Ken Stoysich, president of Stoysich House of Sausage,does his best to keep his freezers stocked with prime cuts.

“It’sa getting little bit harder every week. This week is a little bit more of a challenge than it was last week, but we seem to always come up with a little bit of meat to sell,” Stoysich said.

They’re not limiting meat purchases right now, but he says they may have to because of the strain on the supply.

“I have four or five different suppliers I always buy from, and I have gone to them. If one is out, then the other one might have it, so I keep working and finding out who has it.

State leaders said the meat supply is down about 25%, while demand is up nearly 30%. The Nebraska Grocery Industry Association said consumer panic is the bigger problem, not just the shortage of workers in packing plants.

“If they would just buy the normal amount of protein that they normally purchase, there would be plenty in the meat case for everyone to choose from,” Executive Director Kathy Siefken said.

Siefken said you should only buy enough meat to last one week.

“When consumers go in and purchase more than they need for the immediate future, the demand will drive the price up,” Siefken added.

Stoysich says they’re expecting things to hopefully be back to normal by Memorial Day.