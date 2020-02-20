Loaded pistol shows up on X-ray at Grand Island airport

Closings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A loaded handgun was detected by an X-ray machine at the Grand Island airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the 9 mm semi-automatic Tuesday as the man’s carry-on bag traversed a security checkpoint station.

A federal news release says a bullet was in the chamber.

The Ogallala resident who owns it told officers that he’d forgotten he had the gun with him.

He was released after questioning and allowed to catch his flight.

His name hasn’t been disclosed.

Police confiscated a handgun Friday after it was seen on a checkpoint X-ray machine at the Omaha airport. 

