LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to speak about his goal to help children struggling academically.

According to a release from the governor, Ricketts has suggested a budget recommendation to help assist lower-income families recover from academic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to help families afford extra costs involved in school matters such as tutoring or summer school.

