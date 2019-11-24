Live ammunition causes several explosisons in Stanton garage fire

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A garage in Stanton, Nebraska went up in flames on Friday morning.

According to the Staton County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a garage fire on the 1300 block of Hickory Street in Staton around 9:10 a.m., on Friday.

A press release stated that when officers arrived on the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames along with the pickup truck parked by the garage.

According to the authorities, live ammunition was being burned off and was causing several explosions due to the fire.

Officials said that Stanton Fire had the fire controlled after about 20 minutes of being on scene.

