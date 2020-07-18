Lincoln residents asked to mask up starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — To slow the spread of the coronavirus, residents of Lincoln, Nebraska, will now be required to wear masks in public buildings starting Monday.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the new rules will require residents older than five-years-old to wear face coverings in public, unless they can be kept at least six feet apart at all times.

The rule doesn’t apply to people who are outdoors, exercising, eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, giving a speech or seeking federal, state or county services. It also doesn’t include people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.

The rule runs through August 31.