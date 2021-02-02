Lincoln police who shot woman in face during protests sued

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A civil liberties group has sued the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County on behalf of a woman whose nose was nearly severed when police shot her in the face with a rubber bullet during protests over racial injustice last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska said Tuesday in a news release that it is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for 19-year-old Elise Poole.

The lawsuit says Poole was on a sidewalk during a May 31 protest when she was shot in the face at close range by an officer.

The impact partially detached Poole’s nose, and she underwent emergency reconstructive surgery and likely faces more surgery.