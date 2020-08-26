Lincoln police officer shot trying to arrest 17-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln police officer is in critical condition after he was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old in connection with a homicide earlier this year.

Police say they arrested two suspects shortly after the shooting, and identified the 17-year-old as Felipe Vazquez.

Lincoln police say the officer was shot around 11:30 a.m. while trying to execute an arrest warrant for Vazquez on a second-degree assault charge tied to the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.

Authorities say they have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death. The officer who was shot, a 23-year veteran, underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Police didn’t immediately identify him.

