Lincoln police officer shot trying to arrest 17-year-old

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln police officer is in critical condition after he was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old in connection with a homicide earlier this year.

Police say they arrested two suspects shortly after the shooting, and identified the 17-year-old as Felipe Vazquez.

Lincoln police say the officer was shot around 11:30 a.m. while trying to execute an arrest warrant for Vazquez on a second-degree assault charge tied to the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.

Authorities say they have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death. The officer who was shot, a 23-year veteran, underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Police didn’t immediately identify him.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss