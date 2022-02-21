LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man whose burning body was found last week at a Lincoln housing complex inside a stairwell.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the body of 41-year-old Terry Barry was found Wednesday morning in a partially enclosed stairwell attached to the complex.

Police say his body was burned beyond recognition by the time he was found. Police Sgt. Chris Vigil says Barry was homeless and had personal belongings with him near the stairwell.

Vigil says firefighters found a still-lit candle near Barry’s body.

Police say they found no signs of foul play. An autopsy was ordered to determine his cause of death.