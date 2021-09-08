Lincoln police ID man killed in apartment shooting; arrest made

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man killed over the weekend in an apartment shooting and announced an arrest in the case.

Police say 28-year-old Alonzo Jones died in the Sunday morning shooting at the Tanglewood apartment complex.

Police say 23-year-old Lendell Harris immediately turned himself to the Lancaster County Jail and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

But an attorney for Harris, Dick Clark, says Jones was the aggressor and that Harris shot him in self-defense.