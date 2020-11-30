Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash west of Milford

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a Lincoln man has died in a motorcycle crash near Milford.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 6 just west of Milford, killing 20-year-old Luke Anderson.

Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance says Anderson was on a motorcycle headed west on the highway when he hit a disabled car on the shoulder of the roadway. Anderson died at the scene.

Investigators say no one was in the car at the time of the crash.