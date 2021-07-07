Lincoln man charged in connection with fatal party shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man faces second-degree murder and firearms charges after police say he fatally shot another man at a party last month.

Lincoln police say they’ve arrested 26-year-old Shantrel Hickey. They say he was seen firing a gun in the direction of 31-year-old Deontae Abron during a June 12 party in Lincoln around 4 a.m. Abron was shot in the face and died at an Omaha hospital three days later.

Police say a fight broke out at the party, gunshots were fired and people fled the area.

Officers say they identified Shantrel Hickey and 24-year-old Daqwan Hickey as people who were shooting in the vicinity.

According to police, Daqwan Hickey was seen firing a gun into the air.