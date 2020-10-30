Lincoln man accepts deal in beating that led to man’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to attempted manslaughter after beating a man who died five days later.

Mark Hietbrink was originally charged with manslaughter and first-degree assault in the death of Jonathan Olson in October 2019.

Officers went to Olson’s home after he reported being assaulted. Doctors determined he had suffered serious internal head injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

Olson, who had heart disease and had undergone a heart transplant, died five days later.

Police said the two men had a relationship with the same woman and Hietbrink beat Olson when he came to collect the woman’s belongings.

