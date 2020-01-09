Lincoln inmate missing, authorities asking for help locating him

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L).

Richard Reynolds, #86969, left the facility on foot just before 11:00 p.m. January 8 after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

Reynolds is a 35-year-old white male, 5’11”, and 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reynolds started serving his sentence on December 28, 2017.

Reynolds was serving a six to ten-year sentence for charges out of Adams County including weapons, domestic assault, and assault on an officer.

He has a tentative release date of June 16, 2022, and a parole eligibility date of July 24, 2020.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories