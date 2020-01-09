Lincoln inmate missing, authorities asking for help locating him

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L).

Richard Reynolds, #86969, left the facility on foot just before 11:00 p.m. January 8 after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

Reynolds is a 35-year-old white male, 5’11”, and 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reynolds started serving his sentence on December 28, 2017.

Reynolds was serving a six to ten-year sentence for charges out of Adams County including weapons, domestic assault, and assault on an officer.

He has a tentative release date of June 16, 2022, and a parole eligibility date of July 24, 2020.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol immediately.