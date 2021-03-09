Lincoln child care worker pleads guilty to child molestation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 27-year-old Lincoln man pleaded guilty to molesting young children and making videos of the crimes at a child care center where he worked.

Titus Miller was charged with first-degree sexual assault involving two victims and third-degree aggravated assault involving four victims.

All the boys were between 5 and 7. Investigators found thousands of images and videos of child pornography on Miller’s phone.

Prosecutors said many of the images were taken at Playful Painters Child Care, where Miller was a night supervisor.

At his sentencing in April, he will face 15 years to life imprisonment on the charges.