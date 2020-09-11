Lincoln bowling alley owner sues city over virus mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The owner of a Lincoln bowling alley who has been at loggerheads with city officials for weeks over orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus is suing to stop enforcement of the mandates.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Benjamin Madsen, of Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards, filed the lawsuit Thursday against Lincoln and its mayor, police chief, and health director, alleging they have no legal authority to issue civil penalties or shut down businesses that don’t follow the mandates.

The city briefly closed Madsen’s last month for not requiring employees or patrons to wear masks and not enforcing social distancing requirements.

