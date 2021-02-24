Lincoln becomes 1st Nebraska city to ban conversion therapy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council has approved a measure banning the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children — making Lincoln the first city in the state to do so.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the City Council voted 5-1 Monday to ban the practice.

It bars counselors, psychiatrists and therapists from seeking to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.

Councilman Roy Christensen cast the lone vote against the measure, saying he questions whether the city should interfere with a profession that is governed by state licensing boards.

