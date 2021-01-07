Lawsuit over Omaha Police’s use of force at protests settled

Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. the people were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

(AP) — A lawsuit that accused Omaha police of using excessive force when they responded to last year’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice has been settled.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed the lawsuit last fall challenging police tactics that included firing pepper balls at protesters and making mass arrests during the protests in May, June and July.

The lawsuit focused on a particular protest last July when more than 100 people were detained.

As part of the agreement, city officials agreed to drop all charges against the protesters and revise city ordinances to provide more protection for future protests.