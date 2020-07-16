Law enforcement investigating homicide in a town west of Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened in Malmo on Wednesday morning.

Officials said at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at the residence of 236 Bowen Avenue in Malmo, about an hour west of Omaha.

The sheriff’s office requested that NSP investigators respond to the scene after finding the victim, who had suffered several stab wounds.

Authorities identified the victim as Kayla Matulka, 27, who lived at the house.

Investigators don’t believe there’s a threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

