KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) — In response to increasing amounts of methamphetamine in Nebraska, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Nebraska are coming together to help combat the drug.

Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson; Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, Jan

Sharp; Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge, Justin C. King.;

Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel and

Investigator Tyler Kroenke, representing Nebraska State Patrol, announced their partnership at a press

conference Wednesday afternoon at the Kearney Police Department.

These agencies, alongside local and tribal law enforcement partners, are engaging in a Drug Forum as a way to exchange ideas and practice ways to turn the tide against meth.

“A leading goal of this partnership is to sound the alarm that meth use continues to spread across our

state,” Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said. “We want citizens to be fully informed about

the dangers of meth consumption and understand the destruction it brings to communities.”

The amount of methamphetamine seized in Nebraska has increased by about 293% in the last five years. Approximately 768 pounds were seized in 2021.

“While fentanyl and opioids dominate the headlines, it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the threat

of methamphetamine,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “This

highly addictive substance is destroying families in Nebraska and crossing our state borders in

alarming amounts. We want people to be aware that methamphetamine is a dangerous drug with life-altering consequences.”

“The trafficking of methamphetamine is not a victimless crime. Meth is exceptionally destructive, it

wreaks havoc in our communities, and the people selling and trafficking it should see this initiative as

a warning,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Eugene

Kowel said. “We will not stand idly by and watch our neighborhoods degrade due to the influx of

drugs like meth and the corresponding violence. We are committed to working together with our local,

state, tribal, and federal partners to investigate and hold accountable the people and networks

responsible for bringing meth into our Nebraska communities.”

“Our prosecutions of meth dealers continue to rise,” Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska

Jan Sharp said. “The methamphetamine that arrives in Nebraska is distributed and sold by gangs that

routinely use guns and violence to conduct their illegal activities. We are attacking this problem in a

concerted approach with local, state and federal agencies.”

For more information on the coalition and the threat of methamphetamine in Nebraska communities, click here.