SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The suspect of August’s quadruple homicide in Laurel has had his bond revoked by a judge in court on Wednesday.

On August 4, Jason Jones, 42, allegedly murdered four people at two different homes and then set both structures on fire.

Jones was arrested the next day, but due to severe burns spent time in the hospital receiving treatment. He was released from the hospital on October 26.

Jones is facing multiple charges including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

A preliminary hearing has been set for December 7.

