Lancaster County officials seize nearly $2M in illegal drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska say deputies seized thousands of marijuana vape pens and other drugs valued at nearly $2 million that were found in a parked pickup truck.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that officers sent a drug-sniffing dog around the truck parked at a Lincoln gas station. Officials say the dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the truck uncovered 3,000 THC vape pens, 30 pounds of a THC concentrate drug, a pound of psychedelic mushrooms and 90 pound of marijuana. Officials say the street value of the drugs is estimated at $1.9 million.

The 39-year-old driver from Oregon, who was identified by officers as he exited the gas station, was arrested.

