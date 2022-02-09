CITY OF YORK, Neb. (KCAU) — A high-speed chase in the City of York turned fatal for two people and a police dog.

According to a release from the York County Sheriff, on Tuesday night, a deputy tried to stop a Ford F-150 that was driving recklessly near the intersection of Road H and Road 15.

The release indicated a chase ensued and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and continued to Road H and Road 18 where the vehicle came to a stop, eight minutes after the chase began.

Officers attempted a ‘high-risk’ vehicle stop, according to the release, and the driver exited the vehicle claiming he had a gun.

The release specified the suspect concealed his hands and told officers he wanted to die. He would not respond to the officers’ demands, and after approaching the officers, he took a marked K-9 patrol unit vehicle.

A second chase began, and the suspect began to drive at a high rate of speed throughout York County then into the City of York.

According to the release, the stolen patrol vehicle stopped at 19 Street and Delaware Avenue on the railroad tracks. The suspect exited the vehicle and was standing outside of it as a train was approaching.

The release indicated the officers approached him to attempt to regain control of the stolen police vehicle and get the K-9 out of the vehicle. As officers approached the suspect, he got back into the K-9 unit and proceeded north on Delaware Avenue.

The train blocked the officers on the south side of the railroad tracks, and the suspect with the stolen unit was on the north side of the tracks, according to the release.

The suspect drove toward 25 Street and Delaware Avenue where he turned around and headed back toward the train at a high rate of speed. He struck the back of a vehicle that was waiting for the train, pushing it into the train.

The suspect, driver of the uninvolved vehicle, and the police dog were killed instantly. The names of those involved have not been released pending next-of-kin notification.