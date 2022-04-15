LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a Lincoln man guilty in the shooting death of a Lincoln teenager.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 26-year-old Majdal Elias was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder and several gun counts in the September 2019 death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat in September 2019.

Police have said Elias shot into a car full of people, hitting Al-Burkat who was in the backseat. The teen died later at a Lincoln hospital.

Elias is already serving 19 to 33 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

He faces another 33 years to life in prison for Al-Burkat’s killing when he’s sentenced in May.