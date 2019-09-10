Jury acquits Nebraska woman accused of using cigarette on daughter

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a York County woman accused of using a cigarette to burn her 8-year-old daughter.

York County District Court records say 29-year-old Ashley Eckard was found not guilty last month after a short trial. She was charged with felony intentional child abuse.

The records say Eckard, of McCool Junction, used the cigarette Sept. 15 last year to burn her daughter three times on a hand. The records also say Eckard told the girl to say the wounds occurred while sliding down a slide at a bouncy house.